A San Francisco man who allegedly yelled and threatened a family wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts in Burlingame following a 2020 protest has been sentenced to 60 days in county jail, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Steven Cibotti, 57, pleaded no contest to a felony hate crime on April 27 for approaching a family with children ages 7, 5 and 2, and yelling, “blue lives matter,” and saying, “if I had a gun, I’d shoot all of you,” according to the DA’s Office. The incident occurred in downtown Burlingame July 7 at Flights tapas restaurant on Burlingame Avenue. The family had just attended a Black Lives Matter protest in San Francisco when Cibotti confronted them, the DA’s Office said. Cibotti was intoxicated and pushed their table, with the family’s father telling Cibotti not to speak to his family that way, leading to Cibotti’s outburst. Cibotti has one day credit for time served and was out of custody on $150,000 bail.
