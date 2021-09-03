A man found guilty of seven counts, including felony assault and bringing drugs into jail, has been sentenced to three years and eight months in prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
Tristan Francis Mackreth, 40, was sentenced Thursday, Sept. 2, and will have to provide restitution of $1,035 to one victim and any others that come forward. The defense asked for probation but was denied by the judge, as she felt he had multiple chances to get treatment, prosecutors said.
Mackreth was convicted of assaulting multiple people in Redwood City and jail, smuggling a meth pipe into jail and throwing rocks at people over several months in 2020 and 2021, according to prosecutors. He has credit for 617 days served.
