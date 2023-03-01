A San Francisco man pleaded no contest to felony assault on Tuesday after he allegedly punched a driver in the face repeatedly during a Millbrae road rage incident in July, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
In July 2022, Ronald Tagoai, 36, was cut off by a man in Millbrae and allegedly pulled next to the car and punched him in the face several times and then threw his phone into a construction site, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
