court logo 2

A man accused of committing a home invasion robbery in Burlingame after working as a cabinet installer was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on robbery and burglary charges Thursday, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

Daniel Oseguera, 26, was convicted in April of committing a 2017 home invasion robbery on Paloma Avenue in Burlingame after previously working as a cabinet installer on a project in the house, prosecutors said.

Three suspects entered the home, gave the victims orders and left with property. Two of them were brandishing firearms, police said. Oseguera was eventually arrested. His motion Thursday for a new trial was denied, and he was sentenced on two counts of robbery, use of a firearm and residential burglary, among other charges, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription