A man accused of committing a home invasion robbery in Burlingame after working as a cabinet installer was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on robbery and burglary charges Thursday, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Daniel Oseguera, 26, was convicted in April of committing a 2017 home invasion robbery on Paloma Avenue in Burlingame after previously working as a cabinet installer on a project in the house, prosecutors said.
Three suspects entered the home, gave the victims orders and left with property. Two of them were brandishing firearms, police said. Oseguera was eventually arrested. His motion Thursday for a new trial was denied, and he was sentenced on two counts of robbery, use of a firearm and residential burglary, among other charges, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
