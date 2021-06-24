Daily Journal generic local crime safety logo 2.jpeg

A San Francisco man accused of burglary at Extreme Body Shop and a Safeway in Belmont will serve nine months in county jail and two years supervised probation, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said. Armani Blanco, 22, was accused of breaking into the body shop on Old County Road April 11 by smashing the front window and stealing two computers and other items worth $9,600, the DA’s Office said. The next day, he allegedly stole $423 worth of groceries from a Belmont Safeway before being caught by police.

Blanco will also enter into a residential treatment program and has 145 days credit for time served, the DA’s Office said. Terms of his probation include abstaining from drugs and alcohol, restitution and counseling, among other requirements. Blanco pleaded no contest to felony commercial burglary and misdemeanor theft April 28, the DA’s Office said.

