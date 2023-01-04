Police are on the lookout for three men who robbed a man on the 100 block of Crescent Avenue in Burlingame of a large amount of cash inside his residence after approaching him in his driveway on the night of Wednesday, Dec. 28.
At about 11:45 p.m., the man parked his vehicle in his driveway and was approached by the three men wearing masks and armed with firearms.
