A man was robbed of his briefcase Saturday night in the parking lot of The Shops at Tanforan in San Bruno, police said.
The victim notified police of the incident shortly after 9 p.m., telling them that he was putting the briefcase in the trunk of his vehicle when a man grabbed it and fled to an awaiting car.
The victim tried to recover the briefcase, but backed off when a second robber pointed a handgun at him, police said.
The suspects were described as 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 males with slender builds, wearing all black clothing.
The getaway vehicle is described as a dark-colored, small four-door, sporty sedan, possibly a Honda, according to police.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
