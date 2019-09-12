San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies are still investigating the death of a 34-year-old man who either fell or jumped from a moving vehicle in unincorporated Moss Beach on Tuesday evening.
A sheriff’s spokeswoman initially said Claudio Martinez Ruiz died after jumping from the moving car around 7:30 p.m. on Airport Street near Cornell Avenue, located near the Half Moon Bay Airport.
However, the spokeswoman said Thursday that Martinez Ruiz possibly fell from the vehicle rather than jumping.
Intoxication is believed to be a possible factor in the death, which is not considered to be a suicide or the result of a domestic dispute, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
