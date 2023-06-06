A man accused of committing lewd acts at George Hall Elementary School and Kings Swim Academy in San Mateo in December pleaded not guilty for nine misdemeanor charges on Monday, June 5, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Angel Figueroa Moscoso, 24, allegedly stood along the fence of George Hall Elementary School and performed lewd acts while staring at children. Several children saw the conduct and one victim allegedly confronted Figueroa Moscoso who fled from the area.
Figueroa Moscoso then allegedly went to King’s Swim Academy on 40th Avenue in San Mateo, took his clothes, and walked through the pool area performing lewd acts.
He allegedly entered an office where a female employee was located and walked toward her performing lewd acts. She ran and called police who located and arrested Figueroa Moscoso, according to the DA’s Office.
His case is set for a pretrial conference June 16. His bail is set at $60,000 with an order to stay away from George Hall Elementary and Kings Swim Academy if he’s released, according to the DA’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.