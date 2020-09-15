A South San Francisco man pleaded no contest to felony battery for punching a Caltrain conductor in the face near the Menlo Park stop on June 12, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Richard Samuel Woo Merchant, 26, will serve a maximum of six months in county jail and will be required to get treatment for mental illness, Wagstaffe said. Merchant is currently in custody on $25,000 bail and will be sentenced and assigned a mental health program on Oct. 14.
The District Attorney’s Office also accused Merchant of punching a SamTrans bus driver on the same day after coughing and sneezing on the bus without a mask, but dismissed those charges as part of the plea deal.
At 6:45 a.m. a Caltrain conductor told Merchant to get off the train because he didn’t pay the fare. At the next stop in Menlo Park, Merchant punched the conductor in the face and eye and then took off running, prosecutors said. The conductor suffered bruising and swelling to his eye.
