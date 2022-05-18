A day laborer accused of attacking his friend with box cutters following a push-up and arm-wrestling contest in San Carlos has pleaded no contest to charges and faces two years in state prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Saul Yolcastro, 32, of San Mateo, was drinking with the man outside the Home Depot parking lot on Old County Road on Feb. 23 when an argument broke out between the day laborers following the contest. Yolcastro allegedly pulled out a box cutter and swung at the man, cutting him down to the bone on his arm and causing a cut on his chest, the DA’s Office said.
Yolcastro fled but was found in the same parking lot two days later and arrested. Yolcastro pleaded no contest at a court appearance May 17 and will be sentenced Aug. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.