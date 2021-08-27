A man accused of robbing another man of his $10,000 gold chain and his wallet near the Millbrae Pancake House has pleaded no contest to robbery and had two years added to his current 19-year sentence, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
Taisia Pete Fauolo, 25, of Vallejo, will now serve 21 years due to being sentenced in another robbery case, with the two sentences running consecutively. Fauolo is accused of approaching the victim with the gun and an unknown accomplice and robbing him of his gold Cuban link chain Feb. 2, 2019, prosecutors said. Within 24 hours, Fauolo posted several social media videos and photos showing off the chain.
Miani Pon, 21, is accused of providing the weapon to Fauolo before the robbery and later wearing the chain in photos, prosecutors said. She pleaded no contest to robbery Thursday as well and will get a maximum of nine months in county jail, prosecutors said.
