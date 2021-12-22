court logo 2

A 42-year-old man has pleaded no contest to commercial burglary after being found asleep in a preschool in Redwood City in May, San Mateo County prosecutors said.

Oscar Banegas entered the plea Monday after being found May 5 in the baby room at St. Michael Preschool at 401 Hudson St. by the preschool’s director, according to the county District Attorney’s Office.

Banegas had told the school director to “chill out” and said he slept at the preschool all the time, prosecutors said.

The director then watched surveillance footage from the school that showed Banegas walking around the school and her office, and she said $500 had been stolen, prosecutors said.

Banegas, who had four other burglary or drug cases open at the time of his arrest, faces up to four years in prison following his plea. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 18.

