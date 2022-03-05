Daily Journal generic local crime safety logo 2.jpeg

A man charged with felony arson after allegedly setting a fire and running naked through a San Mateo neighborhood has pleaded no contest, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Sa Iosia was accused of setting a Feb. 24, 2019, fire that destroyed 500 square feet of the kitchen and garage of his home on the 600 block of Sylvan Avenue.

The DA’s Office said firefighters responding to a fire at 10:40 p.m. found newspapers on top of the kitchen stove with a propane tank next to it and an accelerant on the carpet nearby.

Neighbors reported they saw Iosia running naked after the fire, according to prosecutors. He allegedly refused to obey officers’ orders, kicked one of them and was hit by a Taser multiple times before he was detained, according to prosecutors.

Iosia’s wife and children were allegedly not in the house when the fire was started, according to prosecutors.

Iosia faces a maximum of one year in county jail as part of his deal, and he will be considered for less time. He will be sentenced May 4.

