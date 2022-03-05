A man charged with felony arson after allegedly setting a fire and running naked through a San Mateo neighborhood has pleaded no contest, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office announced.
Sa Iosia was accused of setting a Feb. 24, 2019, fire that destroyed 500 square feet of the kitchen and garage of his home on the 600 block of Sylvan Avenue.
The DA’s Office said firefighters responding to a fire at 10:40 p.m. found newspapers on top of the kitchen stove with a propane tank next to it and an accelerant on the carpet nearby.
Neighbors reported they saw Iosia running naked after the fire, according to prosecutors. He allegedly refused to obey officers’ orders, kicked one of them and was hit by a Taser multiple times before he was detained, according to prosecutors.
Iosia’s wife and children were allegedly not in the house when the fire was started, according to prosecutors.
Iosia faces a maximum of one year in county jail as part of his deal, and he will be considered for less time. He will be sentenced May 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.