A man accused of stabbing someone at a Redwood City gas station in a suspected gang crime has pleaded no contest to assault, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Juan Campos, 19, of Redwood City, will be sentenced Oct. 11. Campos is accused of an Oct. 10, 2021, attack at the Arco station on 610 Woodside Road when he and two others got out and stabbed the victim seven times, prosecutors said. Police were able to arrest him after getting the car’s license plate number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.