A San Mateo man who allegedly stabbed his friend six times following an argument after drinking together at the Main Street Parking Garage pleaded no contest to felony assault with a deadly weapon, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.
Jose Sebastian Roque, 27, faces a maximum of three years in state prison, with his next court appearance scheduled for Dec. 15 for sentencing. The prosecutors said that Roque and the victim were hanging out with two other friends May 28 when an argument and fight broke out. Roque allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man four times in the torso and twice in the left arm, prosecutors said. The man was then taken to the hospital. Police found Roque two days later and arrested him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.