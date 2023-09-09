One of two men faces nine years in state prison after pleading guilty to raping a girl, who was under 14 at the time, during a hearing Friday, Sept. 8, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Sergio Leon, 27, of Menlo Park, and Kevin Cruz, 24, of East Palo Alto, are accused of using a false name and outdated photographs on Snapchat, a social media platform, to entice the girl. Leon allegedly picked the girl up at her San Jose home on April 7, 2022, and instructed her to turn off her location on her cellphone. They then picked up Cruz and drove her to Leon’s residence in Menlo Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.