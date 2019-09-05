A 19-year-old San Mateo man facing charges for allegedly approaching a woman in Foster City and threatening her in July was arrested again for allegedly grabbing another woman jogging on the same path Saturday, according to the Foster City Police Department and the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
According to prosecutors, Bryan Lopezcruz was in custody following his July 30 arrest until he allegedly posted a $50,000 bail bond Aug. 29. Because of the similarities between the two incidents, Foster City police officers were able to work with the alleged victim in the Aug. 31 incident to positively identify Lopezcruz as the man who allegedly assaulted her earlier in the day, according to police.
At approximately 3:30 p.m. Aug. 31, a 23-year-old woman was jogging on a path near the 100 block of Port Royal Avenue in Foster City when Lopezcruz allegedly rode his bicycle up to her and attempted to talk to her. The woman allegedly stopped running and tried to go around Lopezcruz, but fell because he was allegedly blocking her with his bicycle, according to police.
According to prosecutors, Lopezcruz allegedly punched the woman in the face and grabbed her wrist and buttocks, but she was able to fight him and run away. He had allegedly passed her on his skateboard not long before the alleged assault, according to prosecutors.
The woman allegedly went home and reported the alleged assault, and police officers responding to the call went to several residences in San Mateo before finding Lopezcruz and arresting him. He allegedly attempted to run away from them, according to police.
Bail was set at $200,000 when Lopezcruz appeared in court Wednesday to face charges related to the Aug. 31 incident, which include felony sexual battery, assault and false imprisonment. He did not enter a plea to those charges, the county’s private defender program was appointed to his case. He will next appear in court on his new charges Sept. 11 for entry of plea and to set a preliminary hearing date, according to prosecutors.
Lopezcruz still faces felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly approaching a woman riding her bicycle in Foster City and showing her a threatening message on his phone using Google Translate in July. Just after 6 p.m. July 30, a 20-year-old woman was riding her bicycle on the 200 block of Port Royal Avenue when she stopped to check Google maps on her cellphone. Lopezcruz allegedly rode up to her on his bicycle and asked her if she spoke Portuguese. When she tried to ride away from him, he allegedly blocked her path with his bicycle, according to prosecutors.
Lopezcruz then allegedly opened Google Translate on his cellphone and showed her a message that read “shut up, shut up or you’ll die.” As the victim tried to back away from him, he allegedly grabbed his crotch and attempted to take her cellphone. She was allegedly able to hold onto her phone, and dropped her bicycle to run away from him, according to prosecutors.
The woman was able to call 911 and responding police officers found and arrested him a short distance from the scene. Some 30 minutes before the incident, Lopezcruz allegedly approached another woman at her home on Beach Park Boulevard and asked her for water. When she returned with the drink, he allegedly opened Google Translate on his phone and showed her a sexually explicit message, causing her to tell him to leave, according to prosecutors.
Lopezcruz pleaded not guilty to felony threats, felony attempted robbery and misdemeanor false imprisonment when he appeared in court Aug. 1 and was slated to face trial Oct. 7 on his previous set of charges. He remains in custody, and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 23 for pretrial conference on those charges, according to prosecutors.
