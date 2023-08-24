A man who allegedly threatened to kill a neighbor who witnessed a theft from the parking garage of his San Mateo apartment complex Wednesday was arrested with another man after officers moved quickly during the 911 call, according to police.
At about 1:09 a.m., officers received a 911 call from the neighbor on the 100 block of West 28th Avenue. The suspect, Shawn Bell-Jones, 31, of San Francisco, threatened to kill the neighbor before riding a bicycle away from the apartments. Using Live911 software, officers were simultaneously dispatched to the area while the 911 caller was still on the phone. Officers saturated the area and located Bell-Jones just a few blocks away from the crime scene. Bell-Jones was found to be in possession of the stolen items, and he was contacted with another individual named Lamont Peters, 37, of San Francisco. Peters lied to officers about his name and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Bell-Jones and Peters were arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail for multiple charges, according to police.
