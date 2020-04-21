An 80-year-old man has gone missing from San Carlos and sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding him, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
was last seen by neighbors and family on April 13 and his family believes he may be getting dementia.
Jernigan was described as black, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 195 pounds. Sheriff’s officials did not have a description of what Jernigan might be wearing.
But they said he may be driving a black 1997 Toyota Camry with California license plate No. 3UHZ781.
Anyone with information that may help deputies locate Jernigan is asked to call either the sheriff’s anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700 or dispatch at (650) 363-4911.
