Police in Belmont on Wednesday released updated information about a 44-year-old man who has been missing for two days.
Chris Litschke, 44, was last seen about 8 a.m. Monday in Belmont. On Wednesday, police said that he is likely without a car or phone, and was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark green pants and tan work boots.
In a post of Facebook, Belmont Mayor Julia Mates urged residents to call authorities if they see Litschke.
"Christopher walked away from his residence, leaving his vehicle and cellphone behind," Mates said. "Christopher suffers from depression, has gone missing before, and is considered at risk."
Police have also said they are looking for a cellphone that may be related to the search. Anyone who found this phone or knows who did is urged to contact the Belmont Police Department at (650) 595-7409. Anyone who sees Litschke should call (650) 595-7400.
