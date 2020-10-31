A 30-year-old man was murdered and a young child was injured on Friday morning in what police are calling a targeted shooting on the 1600 block of Eleanor Drive in San Mateo, the department said.
San Mateo police spokesman Officer Michael Haobsh did not identify the victim, other than to say the man was a 30-year-old father of Polynesian descent. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office did not have a name for the victim as of Friday night. Haobsh asked the public for any information or tips about the shooting to come forward.
“We’re really sad. This is the time where the community needs to come forward and help us solve this case, and that’s by contacting our detective’s bureau, by reviewing their security camera footage because you don’t know which way the suspects went, so it’s important for everyone to review their security footage,” Haobsh said.
The San Mateo Police Department first received a call at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, about a shooting on Eleanor Drive. Officers and paramedics arrived on the scene, along with the fire department, and found an unresponsive male and an injured child in the driveway. They immediately began lifesaving measures on the man and rendered aid to the child. The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. The young child was transported by paramedics to a local hospital for medical treatment, according to police.
Haobsh said based on the information available the shooting was a targeted attack and isolated to a specific home. The county activated its homicide protocol, and more resources are now available to the police to help with the investigation. Officers were canvassing the area and collecting security camera footage from people who were willing to provide it. Officers also interviewed multiple witnesses at the scene.
“We are working very hard around the clock to bring the criminals who did this to justice,” Haobsh said.
A crowd of around 50 people had gathered at the scene on Friday afternoon, with family and friends of the victim coming to pay their respects and wait for more information.
Haobsh said as of Friday evening, authorities are still at the scene, and the case is an active investigation. Police did not have any further information on the type of gun involved, motive or suspects as of Friday afternoon. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office, the San Mateo County Forensic Laboratory and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office are involved in the investigation.
Haobsh said it was the second homicide in San Mateo this year. The first was in March when a 22-year-old San Mateo man was shot in the head while in the North Shoreview neighborhood. He later died.
The police asked anyone with information or surveillance footage related to the shooting to contact Detective Sgt. Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org. People can submit anonymous tips to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676. Officers regularly canvass for surveillance, and people can notify the police where cameras are in their neighborhood at www.cityofsanmateo.org/Nest.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.