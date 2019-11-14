A 48-year-old man who had stabbed himself with a knife and climbed onto his roof on the 1200 block of Rhus Street in the Borel neighborhood Wednesday morning eventually jumped off the roof causing injury after several hours of officers attempting to negotiate with him, according to San Mateo police.
At about 6:09 a.m. Nov. 13, police were called to the residence on the report of a family disturbance involving a mental health crisis. Arriving officers learned he was experiencing hallucinations or delusions, had been violent with his family and was armed with a knife. They later learned he had stabbed himself and was hiding on the roof. Crisis negotiators tried to get him down for several hours but he deliberately jumped off. He was given medical aid on scene then transported to a trauma center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.