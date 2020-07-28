A man is in custody for attacking another man with a sock containing a metal padlock and bar of soap at the Maple Street homeless shelter in Redwood City Saturday night, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Jervon Holland, 25, of Menlo Park, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault causing great bodily injury — both felonies — and is in jail on $50,000 bail. Holland has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The victim, a 45-year-old, received five staples to his forehead, another to the back of his head, sutures to a cut on his right ear, and also suffered a concussion and bruised arm, Wagstaffe said.
At 10:18 p.m. after hearing a loud noise in the shelter, the victim shouted “quiet the f— down,” Wagstaffe said. Holland within seconds responded by hitting the victim with the improvised weapon multiple times, even after the victim retreated, Wagstaffe said, adding the entire incident was caught on surveillance footage.
Shelter staff immediately called police, who found Holland with the weapon, a trail of blood traveling from his bunk to the victim’s bunk, Wagstaffe said.
Wagstaffe said a hold has been placed on Holland by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, but isn’t sure for what.
“He’s not new to the criminal justice system,” Wagstaffe said.
Holland’s next court date is Aug. 7.
