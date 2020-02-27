A San Mateo man who prosecutors say was met by police as he walked out of an El Camino Real apartment with $2,070 worth of stolen goods was held to answer Wednesday on charges including felony burglary.
Ryan Shawlee Tuli, 24, scaled up the side of an apartment on the 50 block of El Camino Real in San Mateo to the third floor balcony at 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 10, according to prosecutors.
Tuli will be arraigned March 12.
