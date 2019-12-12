A 29-year-old Turlock man and former Lyft driver was sentenced to one year, six months in county jail Wednesday for exposing himself to several preteen and teen girls in three incidents in Daly City and Millbrae earlier this year, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Tajh Deshon Collins pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor charges of lewd act with a child Oct. 29 and at his sentencing hearing Wednesday received 325 days credit for time served and was required to register as a sex offender. He is in custody on $100,000 bail, according to prosecutors.
On March 22, Collins is said to have exposed himself to a 17-year-old girl who was walking home from school in Daly City. He is said to have blocked her path as she tried to walk past him and asked her where she was going and if she wanted to touch his genitals, according to prosecutors.
Collins approached the same teen May 2 as she was walking home from school and followed her, prompting her to walk into a mall and call police, at which point she also reported the March 22 incident, according to prosecutors.
Three days later on May 5, Collins allegedly drove his car behind two girls, an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old, as they rode their bicycles on the 1800 block of Mosswood Lane in Millbrae at around 6:40 p.m. He is believed to have parked his car behind a truck and walked around it to face the girls before exposing himself to them, an incident that was captured on a neighbor’s video surveillance system, according to prosecutors.
On June 7, a sheriff’s deputy on patrol in Millbrae saw a vehicle and driver matching the descriptions the alleged victims provided to law enforcement officials in these incidents. He was able to write down the license plate information and forward it to the detectives working on the case, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office previously.
Collins’ defense attorney Mark Camperi could not be immediately reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.