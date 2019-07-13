A 20-year-old San Mateo man was sentenced to four months in county jail and three years supervised probation Friday after he pleaded no contest to arson in May for setting fire to downtown San Mateo trash cans with a friend in March, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Gilbert Ramirez received eight days credit for time served and will return to court Sept. 4 for restitution hearing, according to prosecutors, according to prosecutors.
On March 21, Gilbert and 21-year-old Carlos Cristerna, of San Mateo, had allegedly been drinking heavily and started walking around downtown San Mateo setting trash can fires. Police officers responding to the scene found several fires burning in trash cans on Second Avenue as well as on East Third Avenue in front of the Jos. A. Bank store at 208 E. Third Ave., according to prosecutors.
Surveillance cameras captured footage of the pair setting the fires, which led to their arrest at their homes March 22. Ramirez pleaded no contest to felony arson alongside Cristerna May 15 and Cristerna was sentenced to 181 days in county jail and three years supervised probation June 19. Cristerna was also required to pay $41,539 in restitution to the Vitalant Blood Donation Center at 48 Second Ave., which sustained wall damage, according to prosecutors.
Ramirez’s defense attorney Steve Chase could not be immediately reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.