One of three men involved in an armed robbery in a South San Francisco Walgreens parking lot was convicted by a jury of five felonies and sentenced to 27 years and four months in state prison Friday, May 26, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
James Louis Brisker IV, 29, of Vallejo, along with co-defendants, Eric Hamilton and Jaymon Matthews, observed a 62-year-old woman and her 61-year-old husband at the San Pablo Lytton Casino and followed them some 30 miles as they drove to their home in South San Francisco.
The couple stopped in the parking lot of a Walgreens at 2238 Westborough Blvd. at around 6:50 p.m. March 31, 2019, and was blocked in their spot by the car Hamilton was driving with the other two as passengers, according to prosecutors.
Brisker and Matthews got out of the car and opened the driver’s door of the couple’s car. Brisker put the gun to the woman’s head and demanded she give him her purse and all her money. The woman tried to move away from the car, and they pushed her back into it and took her Louis Vuitton purse, which was valued at $2,700, and some $2,000 in cash, according to prosecutors.
The pair then demanded her husband give them all of his money, so the man gave them $400 in cash and the trio drove away from the Walgreens parking lot. The couple was able to take down the license plate number of the car Hamilton was driving and immediately called 911, which triggered a countywide “be on the lookout” alert, according to prosecutors.
The car was seen minutes after the alert was sent by Daly City police officers going north on Interstate 280. When they initiated a traffic stop, the men were found with the woman’s purse and a loaded 9 mm handgun in the back seat of the car, according to prosecutors.
On Friday, Brisker’s attorney made a motion to dismiss a prior felony strike for a crime in 2015 but the motion was denied by the court. He was convicted of five felony counts, two counts of robbery with a gun, one count illegal possession of a gun by a felon, one count residential robbery with a gun, and felony residential burglary with a gun, according to the DA’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.