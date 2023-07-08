A man who committed lewd acts at George Hall Elementary School and Kings Swim Academy in San Mateo in December received 176 days in county jail after pleading no contest to three misdemeanors on Friday, July 7, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Angel Figueroa Moscoso, 24, stood along the fence of George Hall Elementary School and performed lewd acts while staring at children. Several children saw the conduct and one victim confronted Figueroa Moscoso, who fled.
Figueroa Moscoso then went to King’s Swim Academy on 40th Avenue in San Mateo, took off his clothes, and walked through the pool area performing lewd acts. He then entered an office where a female employee was located and walked toward her performing lewd acts, according to the DA’s Office.
Figueroa Moscoso pleaded no contest to one count indecent exposure and two counts lewd acts in public.
District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said Figueroa Moscoso’s defense attorney asked the court for a sentence less than six months to avoid deportation. In doing so, the court asked Figueroa Moscoso to waive his credits for time served.
He will need to register as a lifetime sex offender and will be on two years supervised probation, according to the DA’s Office. He returns for sentencing Aug. 8, according to the DA’s Office.
