A man was found shot on the 200 block of South Airport Boulevard Thursday night after was police said was likely an altercation at a nearby homeless camp.
At about 10:49 p.m., police and fire personnel were dispatched to the location on the report of a man down on the sidewalk, possibly from a gunshot wound. The 34-year-old victim was shot in the abdomen and was taken to San Francisco General Hospital where he is listed in stable condition, according to police.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the South San Francisco Police Department at (650) 877-8900.
