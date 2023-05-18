A man was charged with seven counts of attempted murder and faces life in prison after beating up a front desk clerk at Hotel V on South Airport Boulevard in South San Francisco, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Robert Allen Midell Jr., 22, used a box cutter and pens to attack the hotel clerk, who earlier evicted Midell for not paying his bill, in November 2020. The attack led to injuries to the clerk’s face and numerous bite and puncture wounds to their chest and arm. Police responded to Hotel V, and found Midell on top of the clerk in the employee area, and officers tried to pull him off the clerk. He continued his attack despite being hit by a baton and Taser. Midell eventually let go of the clerk, after being pepper-sprayed by police, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.