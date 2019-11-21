A 20-year-old Burlingame man believed to be behind widespread anti-Semitic, homophobic and racist graffiti discovered throughout the Burlingame High School campus in September pleaded not guilty to felony charges of vandalism and commission of a hate crime Tuesday in his first court appearance, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Now out of custody after he posted a $10,000 bail bond, Logan Stone was arrested Oct. 16 during the service of a search warrant related to the incident that caused about $1,300 in damage, according to police and prosecutors.
Grounds crews discovered the spray-painted hate speech early Sept. 5, which was tagged overnight on windows and walls in the student quad, according to Burlingame police previously.
According to prosecutors, black spray paint was detected in 11 separate locations on the high school campus’ walls and windows over the course of two weeks in September. A police investigation involving his cellphone allegedly connected Stone to the vandalism. Police allegedly found two cans of black spray paint and several writings of racism and hate in Stone’s home and car, according to prosecutors.
Stone allegedly appeared in court Tuesday with his retained attorney Scot Neudorff. He is next expected to appear in court Dec. 19 for Superior Court review conference and his preliminary hearing has been set for Jan. 22, according to prosecutors.
