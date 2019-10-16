A 28-year-old Sacramento man has been charged with felony resisting a police officer and bringing contraband into jail after he was arrested early Friday morning for running across the lanes of Highway 101 around the Holly Street interchange and swinging a construction sign at cars, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
According to the San Mateo County Superior Court’s case information, Tyler Mongelli pleaded not guilty to two felony charges as well as three misdemeanors alleging he threw objects at a car, resisted arrest and was under the influence of drugs.
On Oct. 11 at 3:30 a.m., Mongelli was allegedly seen running across the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in San Carlos by California Highway Patrol officers who had responded to a collision nearby. He had allegedly picked up a construction sign and was swinging it at cars, and the officers stopped traffic to take him out of the lanes of traffic, according to prosecutors.
Mongelli is said to have resisted arrest and had to be tackled by the officers, who he also threatened and told he was very fast and could dodge the cars. He was eventually taken into custody and booked into the San Mateo County jail, where a bag of methamphetamine was found in his pocket, according to prosecutors.
Mongelli’s bail was set at $50,000 and he is next expected to appear in court Oct. 28 for preliminary hearing, according to court documents.
