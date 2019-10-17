A 33-year-old Rio Vista man is facing one year in county jail after he pleaded no contest to felony threats and admitted he used a dangerous weapon in an August incident in which he is said to have attacked a 26-year-old woman in a Millbrae BART station restroom, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
In custody on $100,000 bail, Daren Hayes took a plea deal at a pretrial conference Monday and is next expected to appear in court Nov. 27 for receipt of a pre-sentence report and sentencing, according to prosecutors.
Just past 1 a.m. Aug. 18, Hayes was heard by Bay Area Rapid Transit police responding to a report that a couple would not leave a restroom in the Millbrae station, which was closing. Hayes and a woman were inside the restroom, and he is believed to have locked the door and not let the officers in, according to prosecutors.
The officers allegedly heard the woman begging to be let out and Hayes yelling at her and telling her he was going to kill her, leading the officers to kick the door in to find Hayes holding a knife, according to prosecutors.
The woman told the officers they were having an argument when Hayes grabbed her hair, hit her head on the floor several times and held the door closed while trying to stab her, according to prosecutors. Hayes is said to have struggled with police officers with the knife in his hand but was eventually subdued, according to prosecutors.
Hayes defense attorney Savas Loukedis was not available for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.