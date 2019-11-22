A Half Moon Bay man pleaded not guilty to three felony charges Thursday after he was arrested Tuesday for hitting another man in the head with a skateboard while on a walking trail near Friendly Acres ranch in Half Moon Bay, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony threats, 43-year-old Derek Bullene allegedly said he was trying to defend himself when he appeared in court Thursday. The county’s private defender program was appointed to his case, and he allegedly did not give up his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, according to prosecutors.
Just before 2 p.m. Nov. 19, Bullene and a friend were allegedly doing a brake check on their bicycles when a 52-year-old man Bullene knew collided with them on his bicycle. Bullene and the man have allegedly known each other for years, and have had disagreements in the past, according to prosecutors.
Though the man who collided with Bullene allegedly apologized, Bullene allegedly picked up a skateboard and hit the man in the back of the head. The three man began wrestling with each other, and the man allegedly bit Bullene’s finger in the struggle, according to prosecutors.
Bullene then allegedly hit the man several times in the head with the skateboard and rode away from the scene. A passerby found the alleged victim bloody on the walking trial and alerted sheriff’s deputies, who learned from the man that Bullene and the other man were involved in the fight, according to prosecutors.
The alleged victim sustained bruises and abrasions on his head, face and arms and was treated at a nearby hospital, according to prosecutors.
Sheriff’s deputies found Bullene at his home on the 400 block of Beach Avenue in an angry state, and he was allegedly taken into custody without incident, according to prosecutors and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
According to prosecutors, a skateboard was found in the side yard of Bullene’s home. He is next expected to appear in court Dec. 4 for preliminary hearing, and is in custody on $75,000 bail, according to prosecutors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.