Police in Pacifica are hoping to identify a man suspected of exposing himself to a woman in a parking lot on April 7, the department said on Monday.
A woman was parked at a business in the 1600 block of Oceana Boulevard around 5:40 p.m. when a man in a parked car next to her exposed himself, she told police.
The suspect remained in his car and later opened the driver’s side door to purposefully show the woman that he was exposing himself, police said. She immediately left the area.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, with a slender build and dark hair, dark colored eyes and a medium complexion. His vehicle was described as an older model black four-door sedan.
A forensic sketch of the suspect has been created.
Anyone with any information about this investigation should contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7474 or make an anonymous call to (650) 359-4444.
