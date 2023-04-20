A man drowned at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica on Wednesday morning, police said.
Officers responded at 11:05 a.m. to a possible drowning reported at the beach near the 100 block of Esplanade Avenue and arrived to find the man unconscious after being pulled from the surf, according to Pacifica police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.