A South San Francisco pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision early Wednesday morning, according to police.
At about 1:06 a.m., the man, identified by the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office as William Thain King, 45, of South San Francisco, was walking across the southbound lanes of the 1500 block of El Camino Real by El Camino High School when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, where the victim died, according to police.
