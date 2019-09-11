A 34-year-old Half Moon Bay man died after jumping out of a moving vehicle in unincorporated Moss Beach on Tuesday evening, a San Mateo County sheriff’s spokeswoman said.
Claudio Martinez Ruiz died after apparently jumping from the moving car around 7:30 p.m. on Airport Street near Cornell Avenue, located near the Half Moon Bay Airport, sheriff’s Detective Rosemerry Blankswade said.
Paramedics arrived and pronounced Martinez Ruiz dead at the scene.
Blankswade said intoxication is a possible factor in the death, which is not considered to be a suicide or a result of some sort of domestic dispute in the car.
More information about the case was not immediately available.
