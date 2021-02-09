A 55-year-old man died after crashing into a parked vehicle in South San Francisco over the weekend, police said Tuesday.
Officers responded at 3:37 a.m. Saturday to a report of someone down in the road with an electric bicycle on the 600 block of Grand Avenue and arrived to find the victim, who was not breathing, according to police.
The man, identified by the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office as Luis Bermudez, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators determined the man was riding the bike west when he hit the parked car and was thrown to the ground. He was wearing a novelty helmet with no padding in it, and police said alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department at (650) 877-8900, a tip line at (650) 952-2244 or via email at web-pd@ssf.net or tips@ssf.net.
