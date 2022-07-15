A man was detained for questioning following a chaotic Friday evening at San Francisco International Airport in which a bomb threat resulted in police officers locating a suspicious package in the international terminal.
It started at approximately 8:15 p.m., when police responded at the airport following the bomb threat. Officers eventually located a suspicious package and immediately evacuated the international terminal. The BART station located at SFO was also shut down.
As of late Friday evening, the international terminal remains closed.
