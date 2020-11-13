A man was critically injured in a collision with a vehicle early Friday morning in Millbrae, San Mateo County sheriff’s officials said.
The collision occurred about 12:55 a.m. on southbound El Camino Real just south of Center Street.
The man, 30, was in the traffic lanes when he was struck, according to sheriff’s officials.
The driver of the vehicle stopped and helped the man, who was taken to a hospital.
Southbound El Camino Real was closed for a few hours while deputies completed an investigation, sheriff’s officials said. The road has since reopened.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to email Deputy Skillksy at askillksy@smcgov.org or call the Sheriff’s Office’s anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
