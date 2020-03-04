A man convicted of second-degree murder after the 2004 death in San Mateo of a “coyote,” who transported illegal immigrants across the border, was denied parole Wednesday.
Gualter Amillo King, 37, also known as Cesar King, had a drunken fight with the victim at a relative’s apartment in San Mateo and then snuck back into the apartment and smashed the man’s skull while he was asleep, prosecutors said. A witness the victim had brought over the border woke up and saw the murder, prosecutors said.
King was sentenced to 16 years to life in 2007.
The hearing Wednesday at the California Training Facility Prison at Soledad found him unsuitable for parole, with another review in three years, prosecutors said.
His initial parole hearing was conducted October 2018 when King was found unsuitable for parole and denied another hearing for three years, according to prosecutors.
The prisoner’s petition to advance his parole hearing was granted and the hearing was conducted Wednesday after 17 months instead of three years, prosecutors said.
