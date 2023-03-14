One of two men convicted of murdering Klaus Gachter, 71, in his kitchen while preparing dinner in his Foster City home on Dec. 16, 2011, was denied compassionate release after a judge decided he is still a threat to the public, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
On Monday, March 13, Southern California resident Willie Venable, 71, was denied compassionate release, a petition the defense made claiming he was no longer a threat to the public and has less than six months to live, however, it was deemed by Judge Stephanie G. Garratt he is still mobile and there wasn’t enough evidence that supported the defense’s claim to his terminal illness. He remains in custody, according to the DA’s office.
A five-year investigation followed in which Venable’s DNA was found on a key left in the door lock to Gachter’s home. It was a critical piece of evidence, the prosecution previously said. Venable and co-defendant David E. Mitchell was arrested in 2016.
It was determined financial gain was the motive for the killing, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe previously said, citing Gachter naming Mitchell in his will to receive more than $5 million. Mitchell previously lived in Foster City and knew Gachter, who was a friend of Mitchell’s mother.
A house cleaner found Gachter, a successful international businessman, dead in his home. Gachter was apparently cooking a steak dinner when he was stabbed, according to the prosecution.
Venable pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2020.
