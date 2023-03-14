Willie Venable

Willie Venable

One of two men convicted of murdering Klaus Gachter, 71, in his kitchen while preparing dinner in his Foster City home on Dec. 16, 2011, was denied compassionate release after a judge decided he is still a threat to the public, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

On Monday, March 13, Southern California resident Willie Venable, 71, was denied compassionate release, a petition the defense made claiming he was no longer a threat to the public and has less than six months to live, however, it was deemed by Judge Stephanie G. Garratt he is still mobile and there wasn’t enough evidence that supported the defense’s claim to his terminal illness. He remains in custody, according to the DA’s office.

