A 26-year-old San Francisco man has been arrested and charged with the murder of another man at the Brisbane Lagoon Fisherman’s Park last month, San Mateo County prosecutors said Wednesday.
Eric Calderon Flores is accused of killing Diego Barahona Flores, a 21-year-old man whose body was found by a passerby shortly before 8 a.m. on Dec. 18. Investigators found the victim had been stabbed multiple times in the back, neck and chest, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
After a monthlong investigation, Calderon Flores was identified as the suspected killer and was arrested last Friday. He made his initial appearance in court Tuesday but declined to enter a plea. He will be represented by the county’s Private Defender Program and will return to court on Feb. 5, and remains in custody with bail set at $10 million.
Prosecutors did not immediately release any other details about the killing.
