A man accused of burglarizing several mosques on the Peninsula and taking thousands of dollars has been arrested and faces felony burglary charges, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

Ashraf Hegazy, 47, from Hemet, allegedly stole $3,000 from Fiji Jamaat Mosque in South San Francisco and the Daly City Islamic Center May 3, the DA’s Office said. Hegazy allegedly used a pry bar to enter prayer rooms and force open donation boxes for the poor during Ramadan. Hegazy also reportedly broke into the Masjid Ul Haqq Mosque in San Mateo May 6 but was unsuccessful in breaking into the donation box.

The DA’s Office said he later went back to the Daly City Islamic Center and stole money, with video surveillance from his thefts eventually leading to his identification through his car’s license plate. He appeared in court May 31 and pleaded not guilty to all charges. His next court date is June 10 for a preliminary hearing.

