A 61-year-old Oregon man was charged with attempted murder and placed in custody on $10 million bail after allegedly stabbing his 90-year-old father in his Belmont home early Saturday morning, according to prosecutors.
Thomas Love was arrested at his father’s home on the 1700 block of Terrace Drive about 4:30 a.m. Saturday, after Belmont police were told by hospital officials that an elderly man with stab wounds had been brought to the emergency room.
The elderly victim told police he had been sleeping at about 2 a.m. when he was attacked by his son without warning. Officers said other family members brought the victim to the hospital. According to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, Love was staying with his family for a couple of days when he allegedly went into his father’s room and stabbed him with two kitchen knives about 8 to 10 inches long.
When police arrived at the Terrace Drive home, they arrested Thomas Love without incident. Love was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and elder abuse. Love’s father was listed in stable condition at a Peninsula hospital, police said Saturday night.
Love will receive a court appointed defense attorney and is scheduled to enter a plea Oct. 16, according to prosecutors.
