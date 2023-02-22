San Mateo police officers arrested a man for attempted homicide after he allegedly stabbed someone after he and the victim had been drinking together.
Jose Cortez Rodriguez, 51, was arrested Sunday, Feb. 19, after officers were called to the 400 block of South Norfolk Street for a report of a stabbing.
The unnamed victim sustained two small cuts to the back of the head and a 6-inch gash to his left arm while fighting off Cortez Rodriguez who allegedly threatened to cut the victim’s throat, according to a media release.
The victim was able to run away from Cortez Rodriguez and into a store where he asked an employee to call the police. When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim bleeding profusely and Cortez Rodriguez standing near him with the knife. Cortez Rodriguez threw the knife to the ground after being told to step away from the victim and complied with officers. He’s since been booked into county jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.