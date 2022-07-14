San Mateo Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Tuesday suspected of a felony robbery and battery captured on video by a witness, the office announced.
Ronald Tagoai, 36, of San Francisco, is suspected of battering another motorist Monday on East Millbrae Avenue near the Interstate Highway 101 on-ramp and then stealing his cellphone by force and destroying it.
In addition to footage from a witness, police say the incident was captured on nearby automated license plate recognition cameras. Additionally, the victim and witness positively identified Tagoai in a photo lineup.
On Tuesday, a deputy saw the suspect and his vehicle and made a traffic stop. Tagoai was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
The victim sustained serious injuries consistent with battery, the sheriff’s office said, but is expected to fully recover.
In addition to being booked on suspicion of robbery and battery, Tagoai was booked for alleged felony vandalism and damage to a wireless communication device, a misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.