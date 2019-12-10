A 37-year-old South San Francisco man is behind bars after he was arrested Sunday for allegedly breaking the windows of a police officer’s home with a golf club when he found out an officer lived on the street, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Joshua Taormina pleaded not guilty to a felony vandalism charge when he appeared in court Monday and the county’s private defender program was appointed to his case, according to prosecutors.
At 3:48 a.m. Dec. 8, Taormina is believed to have used a golf club to break two double-paned windows at a South San Francisco residence. Though he allegedly walked away from the home, he was seen by police officers later in the day and gave them a full statement on the crime, according to prosecutors.
The police officer and his family were asleep when the windows were broken, and the officer allegedly didn’t know Taormina, who allegedly said he learned a police officer lived on the street and he went there because he hates police officers, according to prosecutors.
In custody on $20,000 bail, Taormina did not give up his right to a speedy preliminary hearing and it was set for Dec. 20. He is next expected to appear in court Dec. 19 for Superior Court review conference, according to prosecutors.
